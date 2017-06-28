Attorney: Family wanted for questioning in Rhoden family killings has cooperated

By Published:

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) – An attorney for a family that is now the focus of the investigation into the slayings of eight members of a different family in Ohio says his clients are being harassed by the attorney general’s office despite their cooperation.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports attorney John Clark says the Wagner family provided laptops, phones and DNA samples to investigators and agreed to be interviewed about the Rhoden family slayings in Pike County in April 2016.

The Wagner family lived in Ohio at the time of the killings but moved to Alaska this year.

Last week, Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader issued a statement asking for information about the Wagners and included their photos.

DeWine wouldn’t say why investigators have a “special focus” on the Wagners.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s