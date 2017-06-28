Columbus zoo offers week of free admission for military families

By Published:
Anana's cub (Columbus Zoo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission for military members and their family for the first week of July.

“Military Family Free Dayz” is being held from July 1 through July 7. During the week, members of the military, both past and present, and their immediate family get free admission to the Zoo and discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay.

Active-duty service members and veterans will need to present their military ID or other proof of service to receive this special admission offer. Parking is $10 per vehicle, and immediate family is defined as active or non-active duty military personnel, their spouse/domestic partner and any children living in the household.

Discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay is $22.99 per person for the service member, as well as for their immediate family members. This special offer is only available at the Zoo’s entrance.

