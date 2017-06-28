FBI joins search for Starbucks employee who never returned from break

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Raleigh Police Department are assisting the Raleigh Durham Airport Authority Police Department in their search for an employee who never returned from her break Monday afternoon, RDU officials confirmed.

Police were at Allison Cope’s home Tuesday night and examined two computers – one of which belonged to Cope, according to Cope’s roommate.

Cope was supposed to return from a break from a Starbucks in Terminal 2 at 3 p.m. but did not come back, RDU police said.

Sarah Kosinski — Cope’s friend and roommate — says police told her surveillance cameras captured Cope going down the escalator and leaving Terminal 2.

Her ID badge used to swipe out of the parking lot at 3:08 p.m. But friends said there are no cameras in the manager’s lot where Cope’s car was parked. So it’s unclear if she was driving.

“She always checks in with us,” said Kosinki. “She always tells us if she is going to be late. She always is extremely dependable. She would never just leave her phone at work. She would never clock out for a break and not continue to work her shift.”

Cope is in her mid-20s and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black HMS Host-branded Starbucks polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, police said.

Her roommate and friend, Justin Farrell, said RDU police searched their home Tuesday night.

“I feel like I just want to be there for her and I can’t be there for her because I don’t know where she is,” said Farrell.

Cope’s friends told WNCN her debit card was used at a Shell gas station in Wake Forest, using about $23, which is what she had left in her account.

WNCN stopped by all three Shell gas stations in Wake Forest. All said police had been by asking to check if Cope had been there. All checked and told us they have no record that Cope came to their gas station.

“They’re looking at everything that they can and every venue that they can possibly to try to find everything,” said Farrell.

CBS North Carolina also reached Cope’s mother, Karen Cope, on the phone in California.

She said she and the rest of her family are very distraught and they are trying to figure things out now.

Karen Cope said the family is overwhelmed right now, concerned for Allison Cope’s safety and desperate for answers.

Cope’s friends in Raleigh are considering organizing a search to look for her.

Andrew Sawyer, a spokesman for RDU, said that “other agencies may be involved” and that this is a “very active investigation.”