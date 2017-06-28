Judy’s Law passes Ohio Senate, now goes to Governor Kasich

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A bill named for a woman who died two years after she was doused with gasoline and set on fire has unanimously passed the Ohio Senate.

Judy's Law UNANIMOUSLY passed by the Senate. Now, it just needs Governor Kasich's signature to become official. @nbc4i — Katie Ferrell (@Katie_Ferrell) June 28, 2017

The bill is named in honor of Judy Malinowski, a Gahanna mother who was doused in gasoline and set on fire in August 2015. She suffered severe burns and has undergone nearly 60 surgeries since that time. Malinowski’s family confirmed she died from her injuries Tuesday.

Her ex-boyfriend, Michael Slager, is serving eleven years in prison in connection with the crime.

If it becomes law, the bill would extend prison sentences for attackers in cases like Judy’s by six years.

The bill now goes to Governor Kasich for a signature.