Mom’s boyfriend gets life in killing of girl dubbed Baby Doe

Defendant Michael P. McCarthy looks at his attorney Jonathan Shapiro after a guilty of second degree murder against him at Suffolk Superior Court on Monday, June 26, 2017. McCarthy was convicted Monday of second-degree murder in the death of Bella Bond, a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on the shores of a Boston Harbor island. (Matt West/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on the shore of a Boston Harbor island.

Michael McCarthy will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years under the sentence imposed Wednesday.

McCarthy was convicted Monday of second-degree murder in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond, his girlfriend’s daughter. A computer-generated image of Bella was shared by millions on social media as authorities scrambled to identify her.

A prosecutor asked the judge to set McCarthy’s parole eligibility at 25 years — 10 years more than the minimum. McCarthy’s lawyer called that recommendation “vindictive.”

The girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, told the jury at McCarthy’s trial that she saw him kill her daughter.

