MT. VERNON, OH (WCMH) — A nine-year-old playing in his backyard found a hollowed out steel bolt that contained drugs.

”It was very unexpected. I didn’t know what to think at first other than to call the police, get it from her and call the police,” said the young girl’s mother.

The girl was able to screw the top off and found two small clear bags of what Mt. Vernon Police believe is meth.

The parents were shocked and feared that their child could have been seriously injured.

“He said that there could be fentanyl in it, and we could absorb it through touch, and we had to come in and immediately wash our hands,” said the mother.

The people who live in this street claimed this happened way too often and it’s frustrating.

“It ain’t nothing to walk up and down Pleasant Street [sic] needles and actual drugs,” said Mt. Vernon resident John Hays.

He went on to say he witnessed drug deals at the Pleasant Street Elementary and all of this activity is forcing them to be more watchful than ever before.

“Just kind of walk your yard daily,” said Hays. “It’s sad day when you have to walk your yard before you let you kids out”

The mother of the child added, “Just always be on guard for something that’s just out of the ordinary in your yard. It could be anything. We found out it’s a hollowed bolt.

The suspect is unknown at this time. This investigation has been closed and no charges are expected to be filed.