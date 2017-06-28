New ‘island’ forms off North Carolina coast, could soon disappear

WNCN Published:
Courtesy: @Chadonka on Instagram via CNN

CAPE POINT, NC (WNCN) — A new “island” has formed off the coast of North Carolina.

It’s a mile long and about 300 yards wide. It appeared off the tip of Cape Point near the Cape Hatteras lighthouse.

Officials say the current around it is as strong as a rip current, so visitors should not try to walk or swim to it. Plus, locals say sharks and large stingrays have been spotted there.

But, the new island is a great place for seashells. Some are even calling it “Shelly Island.”

A man named Chad Koczera posted a photo of the island on Instagram and the picture has since gone viral.

The strong currents along with storms could easily wipe out the island within the year.

“This is the result of dynamic changes always occurring along our Outer Banks, and it wouldn’t surprise me if it just disappeared overnight,” Dr. Paul Liu, a scientist at N.C. State University, said.

