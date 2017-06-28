Ohio judge sentences teens to write five-page book report

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge hoping to send a message has sentenced two teenagers to jail time — and writing a five-page book report.

Stark County Judge Frank Forchione on Monday sentenced 19-year-olds Jonas Rohr and Kyle Bodager to read a book about World War II or the Vietnam War and write a report.

Police say the two teens and another juvenile were shooting during target practice last fall when a stray bullet struck a man mowing his lawn.

The man was hit in the face but survived.

Rohr and Bodager have been convicted of discharging a firearm near prohibited premises.

Forchione tells WJW-TV he wanted to teach the teens to make better judgments so they won’t be back in his courtroom.

