On-campus dorm rocked by explosion at Murray State University

WKRN Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call via WUSD)

MURRAY, KY (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after an explosion rocked the campus of Murray State University.

The explosion happened at New Richmond College, an on-campus residential building, at 4:53 p.m.

One person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities said he was stable.

The investigation is continuing by the Kentucky State Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s