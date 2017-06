COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a fatal shooting on the northeast side of the city.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 1pm, Wednesday, officers were called to Dawnlight Avenue, south of Myrtle Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the suspects were seen driving south from the scene in a white or silver Ford F-150 truck.

Police continue to investigate.