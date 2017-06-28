Paddington bear creator Michael Bond dies at 91

LONDON (AP) — Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.

The publisher says Bond died Tuesday at his home after a short illness.

Ann-Janine Murtagh, executive publisher of HarperCollins Children’s Books, said the duffel-coated, Wellington boot-wearing bear “touched my own heart as a child and will live on in the hearts of future generations.”

The marmalade-loving bear who traveled from “Darkest Peru” to London’s Paddington station first appeared in “A Bear Called Paddington” in 1958. He went on to star in some 20 books and a feature film.

The books have sold some 35 million copies worldwide.

