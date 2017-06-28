Pregnant woman runs down suspected purse thief with SUV

ASHEVILLE, NC (WCMH) – A pregnant woman says she used her jeep to chase down and hit the person who tried to steal her purse in a Walmart parking lot.

A news crew from WLOS caught part of the incident on camera.

Witnesses told the station the man, identified as Robert Raines, was rummaging through the SUV before the incident.

“When I walked out of Walmart, he had her purse and was pulling all of her stuff out,” said Blake Bennett. “Then me and my friend told him to put it down and ‘What are you doing?'”

The owner of the car, Christine Braswell, said the man ran away with her purse. She started to chase him on foot, but switched to her SUV because she is pregnant.

“He was with my purse and he took off and I took off after him,” Braswell told WLOS. “Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right, it’s not fair.”

Raines was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Raines is charged with felony breaking and entering, among other charges.

Braswell was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.