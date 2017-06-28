Pregnant woman runs down suspected purse thief with SUV

By Published:
(WLOS)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WCMH) – A pregnant woman says she used her jeep to chase down and hit the person who tried to steal her purse in a Walmart parking lot.

A news crew from WLOS caught part of the incident on camera.

Witnesses told the station the man, identified as Robert Raines, was rummaging through the SUV before the incident.

“When I walked out of Walmart, he had her purse and was pulling all of her stuff out,” said Blake Bennett. “Then me and my friend told him to put it down and ‘What are you doing?'”

The owner of the car, Christine Braswell, said the man ran away with her purse. She started to chase him on foot, but switched to her SUV because she is pregnant.

“He was with my purse and he took off and I took off after him,” Braswell told WLOS. “Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right, it’s not fair.”

Raines was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Raines is charged with felony breaking and entering, among other charges.

Braswell was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s