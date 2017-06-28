Red White & Boom weather for all 36 years of Boom!

Columbus (WCMH) – Red White & Boom… it is a day when hundreds of thousands of people converge on Central Ohio to see the best fireworks show!
It is also the day when the Meteorologists in the Storm Team 4 Weather Center are on extra alert for good weather!
Red White & Boom climatology… typically warm, sometimes wet.
- Our average high temperature for Boom is 83.5° (about 1° below normal)
- Our average low temperature for the day of Boom is 62.9° (about 2° below normal)
- Rainfall average for the 36 days of boom, 0.08″
- Rainfall average on only the days we receive measurable rain on boom, 0.24″
- Hottest day for boom (7/3/2012) 95°
- 5 days have had highs in the 90s
- 20 days have had highs in the 80s
- 11 days have had highs in the 70s
- 7 days have had lows in the 70s
- 20 days have had lows in the 60s
- 8 days have had lows in the 50s
- 1 day had a low in the 40s (44°)
- 12 days have had measurable rainfall
- 5 days have seen sprinkles
- Heaviest rainfall (7/3/2000) was 0.62″
What to expect this year:
This year is looking more like a Summer-like pattern for Boom with sunshine mixed with clouds and humidity. Also, it is looking increasingly likely that we will see weak disturbances ripple across the state for the majority of next week. While this is good news with not a concentrated rainfall or storm event for Boom, this does provide uncertainty for Boom.
At this point, I know it will not be a washout for Boom, but we will have the chance of rain for Monday night. I think it is important to keep tuned to the forecast heading into this weekend and early next week. If you are the one getting out early to keep the spot for Monday you should be fine early.
Temperature-wise, highs should be in the middle 80s with humidity on Monday, which will make it potentially the warmest Boom since 2012. It appears this will tie for the 18th warmest Boom that we have had.
Below is a list of the weather conditions for each day of Red White & Boom since the start:
|DATE
|high
|low
|precip
|36
|7/1/2016
|81
|64
|0.14
|35
|7/3/2015
|76
|61
|trace
|34
|7/3/2014
|77
|61
|0.02
|33
|7/3/2013
|84
|70
|trace
|32
|7/3/2012
|95
|71
|31
|7/1/2011
|90
|65
|30
|7/2/2010
|79
|51
|29
|7/3/2009
|76
|62
|28
|7/3/2008
|76
|67
|0.19
|27
|7/3/2007
|84
|61
|26
|7/3/2003
|86
|70
|0.35
|25
|7/1/2005
|85
|66
|0.08
|24
|7/2/2004
|88
|67
|23
|7/3/2003
|90
|67
|22
|7/2/2002
|93
|71
|21
|7/3/2001
|80
|55
|0.13
|20
|7/3/2000
|81
|70
|0.62
|19
|7/2/1999
|88
|73
|trace
|18
|7/3/1998
|86
|60
|17
|7/3/1997
|83
|66
|16
|7/3/1996
|77
|60
|15
|7/3/1995
|81
|54
|14
|7/1/1994
|86
|59
|13
|7/2/1993
|85
|69
|0.39
|12
|7/3/1992
|93
|64
|0.43
|11
|7/3/1991
|88
|71
|trace
|10
|7/3/1990
|89
|58
|9
|7/3/1989
|74
|62
|0.28
|8
|7/1/1988
|79
|44
|7
|7/3/1987
|85
|64
|6
|7/3/1986
|76
|57
|5
|7/3/1985
|82
|62
|4
|7/3/1984
|87
|58
|3
|7/1/1983
|88
|67
|0.13
|2
|7/2/1982
|78
|53
|trace
|1
|7/3/1981
|79
|65
|0.14
|36 times
|Average
|83.5°
|62.9°
|0.08″
If you have any questions about Climate, Red White & Boom, or any other weather questions, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com
-Dave