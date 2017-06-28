Red White & Boom weather for all 36 years of Boom!

Columbus (WCMH) – Red White & Boom… it is a day when hundreds of thousands of people converge on Central Ohio to see the best fireworks show!

It is also the day when the Meteorologists in the Storm Team 4 Weather Center are on extra alert for good weather!

Red White & Boom climatology… typically warm, sometimes wet.

Our average high temperature for Boom is 83.5° (about 1° below normal)

Our average low temperature for the day of Boom is 62.9° (about 2° below normal)

Rainfall average for the 36 days of boom, 0.08″

Rainfall average on only the days we receive measurable rain on boom, 0.24″

Hottest day for boom (7/3/2012) 95°

5 days have had highs in the 90s

20 days have had highs in the 80s

11 days have had highs in the 70s



7 days have had lows in the 70s

20 days have had lows in the 60s

8 days have had lows in the 50s

1 day had a low in the 40s (44°)



12 days have had measurable rainfall

5 days have seen sprinkles

Heaviest rainfall (7/3/2000) was 0.62″

What to expect this year:

This year is looking more like a Summer-like pattern for Boom with sunshine mixed with clouds and humidity. Also, it is looking increasingly likely that we will see weak disturbances ripple across the state for the majority of next week. While this is good news with not a concentrated rainfall or storm event for Boom, this does provide uncertainty for Boom.

At this point, I know it will not be a washout for Boom, but we will have the chance of rain for Monday night. I think it is important to keep tuned to the forecast heading into this weekend and early next week. If you are the one getting out early to keep the spot for Monday you should be fine early.

Temperature-wise, highs should be in the middle 80s with humidity on Monday, which will make it potentially the warmest Boom since 2012. It appears this will tie for the 18th warmest Boom that we have had.

Below is a list of the weather conditions for each day of Red White & Boom since the start:

DATE high low precip 36 7/1/2016 81 64 0.14 35 7/3/2015 76 61 trace 34 7/3/2014 77 61 0.02 33 7/3/2013 84 70 trace 32 7/3/2012 95 71 31 7/1/2011 90 65 30 7/2/2010 79 51 29 7/3/2009 76 62 28 7/3/2008 76 67 0.19 27 7/3/2007 84 61 26 7/3/2003 86 70 0.35 25 7/1/2005 85 66 0.08 24 7/2/2004 88 67 23 7/3/2003 90 67 22 7/2/2002 93 71 21 7/3/2001 80 55 0.13 20 7/3/2000 81 70 0.62 19 7/2/1999 88 73 trace 18 7/3/1998 86 60 17 7/3/1997 83 66 16 7/3/1996 77 60 15 7/3/1995 81 54 14 7/1/1994 86 59 13 7/2/1993 85 69 0.39 12 7/3/1992 93 64 0.43 11 7/3/1991 88 71 trace 10 7/3/1990 89 58 9 7/3/1989 74 62 0.28 8 7/1/1988 79 44 7 7/3/1987 85 64 6 7/3/1986 76 57 5 7/3/1985 82 62 4 7/3/1984 87 58 3 7/1/1983 88 67 0.13 2 7/2/1982 78 53 trace 1 7/3/1981 79 65 0.14 36 times Average 83.5° 62.9° 0.08″

-Dave