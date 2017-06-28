Robber shot and killed attempting to kidnap father and son in Georgia

By Published:

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — The man attempted to kidnap and rob the father and son, but was instead shot and killed by the pair.

Police told WGCL, the suspected broke into the home of the father and son, and ordered them to take him to an ATM to withdraw money.

Once they got to the location I guess the victims of the home invasion thought they possibly had a chance to get away and a struggle ensued.” said Lt. Shane Stanfield.

A witness said the men were fighting each other when there were two shots.

Police are still working to determine who pulled the trigger but said it appears to be a justified shooting.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s