Robber shot and killed attempting to kidnap father and son in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — The man attempted to kidnap and rob the father and son, but was instead shot and killed by the pair.

Police told WGCL, the suspected broke into the home of the father and son, and ordered them to take him to an ATM to withdraw money.

Once they got to the location I guess the victims of the home invasion thought they possibly had a chance to get away and a struggle ensued.” said Lt. Shane Stanfield.

A witness said the men were fighting each other when there were two shots.

Police are still working to determine who pulled the trigger but said it appears to be a justified shooting.