Rutledge jury hears from coworkers, his ex-girlfriend and a doctor who diagnosed him

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Facing the death penalty for killing a police officer, Lincoln Rutledge sat stony-faced for the third week in a row as jurors make a recommendation to the judge on his fate.

The same jury who convicted him of two counts of aggravated murder, in the shooting death of Columbus SWAT Officer Steven Smith, will help decide if Rutledge is put to death or spends the rest of his life in prison.

A long line of coworkers and women who dated Rutledge for several years, asked jurors to spare his life saying he was laid back up until a year or so before he killed Smith.

His former girlfriend Candice Clevenger talked of hearing that Rutledge was was the suspect in Smith’s death.

“I just felt shocked and physically ill all day, it was just unbelievable that the person I knew could be the person on TV,” Clevenger said.

Still she asked jurors for compassion. “The person whose life you are deciding, he wasn’t like this his whole life he was a nice, good caring person,” said Clevenger.

His best friend, Shawn Brown said he knew Rutledge needed help and got him home from Missouri right before he killed Smith.

“We put him on a plane ticket that brought him home and this just happened, we felt to blame for it, it was sickening,” Brown said.

He told the Franklin County Court he rode his motorcycle from Tennessee with a message for the jury. “The guy who is sitting over here is not the same guy I know. He is not making eye contact with any of us, not talking to his family, this is not Lincoln,” Brown said.

He along with other witnesses testified Rutledge was using marijuana, alcohol and prescription drug and most of them knew he owned several guns. Several told jurors he was seeing a counselor, but had less and less to do with family and friends in the years before the murder.

On a side note a juror’s employer, Molina Healthcare required the male juror to come back to work even after the judge called his company and asked them to be flexible. There are four alternates on this jury and the first alternate was put in the man’s place. Both the defense and prosecution questioned him about how he would have voted on Rutledge’s verdict, because alternates do not sit in on the verdict. The first alternate said he would have voted Rutledge guilty.

NBC4 contacted Molina Healthcare, who responded with this email statement; “The company’s policy is to grant up to 80 hours of paid leave for jury duty purposes and additional unpaid jury duty beyond that. This policy is in place to make sure employees are able to fulfill their civic duty.”

Neuropsychologist Dr. Galit Askenazi also testified in the afternoon about Rutledge and said he suffers from several psychoses. Including generalized anxiety disordered, significant depression, and paranoid-delusional disorder. She said he thought people were after him, including federal agents and thought his wife was engaged in inappropriate activity. She told jurors there are no signs of hallucinations, but heavy use of cannabis was altering his perception because of the drug, but also mixing it with prescription medication.

Dr. Askenazi said the doctor Rutledge was seeing before the killing said “the patient’s state is of a concern.”

She told jurors she also reviewed all the records from police, friends, family and other medical professionals leading up to the aggravated murder of Officer Smith. When authorities tried to arrest him she said he did not believe it was the police.

“Very confused, very suspect that someone was there to harm him, which is consistent with this disorder,” said Dr. Askenazi.

Rutledge’s father is expected testify on Wednesday and if both sides get their closing arguments in, the jury could be sequestered to deliberate a verdict recommendation.