Woman faces charges after overdosing while seven months pregnant

EAST BUTLER, PA (WCMH) – A woman is facing charges after police say she overdosed while seven months pregnant.

WPXI reported Kasey Dischman, 30, overdosed in her Pennsylvania home Friday. She was released from jail after a retail theft arrest just a few days before.

Doctors had to deliver by cesarean section in order to save the baby’s life.

Dischman’s child is in critical condition and on life support.

“The baby’s in bad shape,” police Lt. Eric Hermick told the Butler Eagle. “The baby’s in severe condition.”

Police said they are charging Dischman with aggravated assault on an unborn child. If the baby does not survive, they plan to charge her with homicide.

“It goes to the opioid epidemic,” Hermick said. “It’s so severe it doesn’t stop a mother 30-plus weeks pregnant from overdosing.”