YouTube stunt leaves man dead, pregnant girlfriend charged

MINNEAPOLIS (WCMH) — A YouTube stunt went horribly wrong for a young couple after one of them ended up dead.

Twenty-two-year-old Pedro Ruiz wanted a big family in his home in Halsted, Minnesota.

His aunt Claudia Ruiz says her nephew’s girlfriend, Monalisa Perez, is the mother of their first child. She is also 7 months pregnant, with a son on the way.

“He wanted to have so many babies. I remember him telling me,” Ruiz says. “They were in love. They loved each other. It was just prank gone wrong. It shouldn’t have happened like this. It shouldn’t have happened at all.”

The two were trying to achieve YouTube fame by pranking one another.

Pedro’s aunt says he gave a 50-caliber handgun to his girlfriend and insisted she shoot it at the book he was holding, thinking it would stop the bullet. They even said they had already tested it.

Now, his pregnant 20-year-old girlfriend is behind bars, charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

“The fact that she has got to live with this for the rest of her life, that alone, is a charge to me,” says Claudia Ruiz.

Their unborn baby is a boy, and the family plans to name it Pedro.

Perez makes her first court appearance Thursday.