Adele hints her current tour is her last

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele performs "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Pop superstar Adele has hinted that her current tour for Grammy-winning album "25" will be her last. The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday June 28, 2017, show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, "I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home." (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Pop superstar Adele has hinted that her current tour for Grammy-winning album “25” will be her last.

The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday night show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, “I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

Her announcement comes at the end of a 15-month tour throughout Europe, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

“Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well,” she said.

The “Hello” singer will perform three more shows in London, finishing her tour on Sunday after a total of 123 performances.

