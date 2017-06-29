Central Ohio trainer a finalist in Fitness Star competition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you pick up the latest copy of Women’s Health Magazine you will see a Central Ohio fitness trainer front and center. Darcey Wion is the first woman from the Midwest ever to make it to the finals of the annual competition for the country’s leading personal trainer, who is known as the Fitness Star.

Wion applied for the competition and created a supporting YouTube video earlier this year and then found out in April that she is one of five finalists.

But she was sworn to secrecy until the magazine came out this month. She told Colleen Marshall that she was sitting with her husband at an outdoor café when one of her clients walked by with a copy. “And, I stopped her and said I am

“And, I stopped her and said I am on the magazine, let me see!” she said.

Wion says becoming a finalist is a high point but she has also had serious lows. She was in her early 20’s when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Wion says cancer changed her perspective on health and fitness.

“Seeing your body at its lowest point and then being able to come back strong at the other point,” she says is the reason she is where she is today. “To be this strong is so empowering to me and I hope that other people can feel that way too, by seeing what you can overcome and what the body can do. “

Wion says the Central Ohio fitness community has been very supportive and she is hoping other people help her make it to the top. Voting will continue through August 4th, and you can vote over and over again.

Darcey Wion could be on her way to being the next Fitness Star. “Oh, it feels amazing. I mean the Midwest is the heart of America, right? So, I’m hoping to bring it home for Ohio and the Midwest.”

TAP HERE TO CAST A VOTE FOR DARCEY