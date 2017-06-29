Columbus man pleads guilty to 2015 terrorism charges

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. (AP Photo/Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office says a Columbus man has pleaded guilty to all counts against him regarding a plot to support terrorism.

The plea was entered in August 2015, and has been sealed because of an ongoing investigation. Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud, 25, was charged with with one count of attempting to provide and providing material support to terrorists, one count of attempting to provide and providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and one count of making false statements to the FBI involving international terrorism

According to court documents, Mohamud traveled to Syria in 2014 for the purpose of training and fighting with terrorists. He had obtained a U.S. passport and traveled to Syria after flying to Greece.

The court documents showed that Mohamud stated that after arriving in Syria he had trained with the group Jabhat al-Nusrah in shooting weapons, breaking into houses, explosives and hand-to-hand combat. He had also allegedly said he was instructed by a cleric in the organization to commit an act of terrorism when he returned to the United States.

Providing material support to terrorists and providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization are both punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Making false statements involving international terrorism carries a maximum sentence of 8 years in prison, the prosecutor’s office says.

