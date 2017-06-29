COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Red White & BOOM!, one of the biggest events in Columbus, is Monday.

Thousands upon thousands of people pack the streets, set up blankets and chairs, enjoy music and food and await a spectacular fireworks show. With this many people crowding downtown, police have spent months getting security measures in place.

Sergeant Gregory E. DeRosier of The Columbus Division of Police says the key is for everyone to plan their activities.

“When you get down here, make sure you observe your surroundings and then plan for an escape route, in case anything bad does happen, you and your family can have a way to get out.”

In light of terror attacks that happened in other states and countries, Columbus Police have to be prepared for anything and everything.

“We think that we’ve come up with a good enough plan to account for some of the events that you see happening worldwide and we’re going to have to wait and see and make sure our plan works,” he said. “I’m confident that it is going to work.”

Police aren’t going to go into those exact details of what’s in place for security reasons. Police say you want to limit what you carry in your pockets and purses. That way, if you become a victim of crime, there’s not much for that person to take.

A strong police presence will be seen throughout downtown Columbus. Police will in uniform or plain clothes, and patrolling on foot, bike and horseback.

The Franklin County County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Parks Police Officers are a few other departments that will be helping during the event.

Police ask that If you bring a backpack or cooler make sure it has your name and a cellphone number so if it is found it can easily be returned.