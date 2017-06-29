Delaware County Humane Society helping save dozens of dogs from Texas

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — The Humane Society of Delaware County is helping save more than three dozen puppies from being euthanized.

The dogs are coming from Houston, Texas and the effort is being coordinated on that end by K-9 Angels Rescue.

In Delaware County, Natalie Yeager is responsible for bringing in the puppies.

Yeager used to live and volunteer in Houston. She has made many contacts down there and would see Facebook posts begging people to come save the puppies.

“I’m thinking, I have people asking for puppies to adopt and we’re having trouble finding enough for all the people who want them here,” said Yeager.

Yeager’s job here is to find dogs to bring into the shelter but she is unable to pay for them, and that’s making finding puppies difficult.

So she went to her boss with a plan to bring the puppies from Texas to Ohio, and got her blessing.

“It’s saving lives,” said Jana Cassidy, interim director for the Humane Society of Delaware County. “These puppies otherwise would be euthanized.”

The trip took nearly 24 hours with many stops to walk, potty, feed and exercise the 40 dogs.

Meanwhile, Yeager and the staff at the shelter prepared for their new guests.

She says it’s been an exciting and nerve-wracking experience, and she’d do it again in a heartbeat.

The new puppies will be ready for adoption after they have cleared them medically. Until then, they will be housed in foster homes.

Many of the puppies have been given traditional southern names as a way to remind people where they come from.