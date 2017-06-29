FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected in the robbery of Huntington Bank in Prairie Township on Thursday.

According to the FCSO, the suspect entered the bank at 4975 W. Broad St. on June 29 at approximately 10:20am and presented a note to the teller demanding money. He left with an undisclosed amount.

The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5’8″-5’10” tall and weighing 160-180 pounds. He has reddish hair and was described as having short, scruffy facial hair. He was wearing dark blue jeans with writing on the back pockets, a black hooded sweatshirt, aviator style sunglasses, and white gloves.

Anyone who may know the identity of this suspect is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 614-525-3351.