Girl, four, recovering after gunshot wound went untreated more than a week

By Published: Updated:

(WBBH) Police in Fort Myers, Florida have arrested a mother after her 4-year-old daughter’s gunshot wound was left untreated for nine days.

“She wasn’t even limping,” said Mary Jackson, Cody’s grandmother. “She couldn’t walk.”

Jackson said she was the one who ended up driving the child to the hospital after Shania’s mother, Shanquisha Upshaw, hid and lied about the girl’s injuries.

The grandmother said that her son, Shania’s father Stefan Cody, finally convinced Upshaw to drop Shania off at their house. That’s when it became clear to Jackson that Shania had been severely injured.

She said she rushed her to Lee Memorial Hospital where doctors determined she needed surgery immediately. A bullet was still lodged in her foot.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ung9mL

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s