Kent State and University of Akron going tobacco, smoke and vape free

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Both the University of Akron and Kent State University in Ohio are going smoke- and tobacco-free July 1.

The universities are banning the use of tobacco products, such as chew and dip, and vape products in a policy adopted last year by each school’s board of trustees.

The ban applies to everyone on campus, including visitors and contractors. Tobacco product sales and advertising is also banned on university grounds.

Both UA and Kent State are offering programs for those who want to quit using tobacco. While university officials seek voluntary compliance, students and employees who repeatedly refuse to follow the policy could face disciplinary action.

