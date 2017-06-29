Law enforcement search for man who robbed several Columbus businesses

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man robbed several local businesses on June 28.

The first robbery took place at the T-Mobile at 5331 Westpointe Plaza Drive. The suspect walked in around 7:00 pm. He demanded money told the clerk he had a gun. Then, a customer entered the store and the suspect fled the scene.

The second robbery happened five minutes later at the Red Roof Inn at 5001 Renner Road. This time the suspect showed a gun while demanding money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Twenty minutes later, the suspect entered the Super 8 at 5655 Feder Road. He displayed a gun and a handwritten demand note. He fled the scene before he got any money.

Around 8:00 pm the suspect entered the BP gas station at 4100 W. Broad Street. He demanded money and again showed a gun. He robbed a customer in the store and left with cash from the register.

Police say he is described as a 22-26 year old black male. He is between 5’7″ and 5’10” and weighs between 140-170 pounds. He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue plaid shorts in the first two robberies. Then he changed into gray shorts for the last two robberies. He also wore a white hoodie for one of the robberies. He was carrying a red lunch bag.

If you have any information please call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or the Franklin County Detective Bureau at 614-525-3351.