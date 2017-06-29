Lincoln Rutledge awaits his jury verdict in the murder of a Columbus police officer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For nearly four hours Wednesday the jury deliberated into the night whether to recommend the death penalty, life in prison, or life without parole for 25 to 30 years for the shooting death of Officer Steven Smith.

The jury continued deliberating at 9am Thursday morning.

Rutledge sat still as a stone statute for the last three weeks in court, and, before closings, the prosecution showed a video of Rutledge being interviewed right after the shooting, where he was animated and vocal.

Rutledge killed SWAT Officer Smith after he barricaded himself in his Clintonville home in April of 2016. On Tuesday a psychologist who examined him said he suffers with delusions and severe depressions and said he did not believe it was the police at his door.