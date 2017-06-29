Lincoln Rutledge awaits his jury verdict in the murder of a Columbus police officer

By Published: Updated:
Lincoln Rutledge on June 22, 2017.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For nearly four hours Wednesday the jury deliberated into the night whether to recommend the death penalty, life in prison, or life without parole for 25 to 30 years for the shooting death of Officer Steven Smith.

The jury continued deliberating at 9am Thursday morning.

Rutledge sat still as a stone statute for the last three weeks in court, and, before closings, the prosecution showed a video of Rutledge being interviewed right after the shooting, where he was animated and vocal.

Rutledge killed SWAT Officer Smith after he barricaded himself in his Clintonville home in April of 2016. On Tuesday a psychologist who examined him said he suffers with delusions and severe depressions and said he did not believe it was the police at his door.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s