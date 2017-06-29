Ohio officer who accidentally overdosed records training video for CPD

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – An Ohio officer who accidentally overdosed on fentanyl, after responding to a drug-related call is sharing his experience with the Columbus Division of Police.

On Thursday, East Liverpool Police Officer Chris Green came to Columbus to film a training video for local officers.

Officer Green said he hopes to share his experience, to save lives.

“I was notified I had something on my shirt,” he said. “I reach around and grab it to pull my shirt to the front to see what it is and by that time my finger’s already in it and instinctively I kind of just brush it off a couple times with my fingers.”

That’s all it took for him to accidentally overdose on trace amounts of fentanyl.

“Within minutes, I go down,” said Ofc. Green.

He had just returned to the police station after the arrest of two men who had tried to destroy the white-powdery substance inside their vehicle.

“They’re using their feet to grind it into the carpet to try to get rid of all this powder,” said Ofc. Green.

He said he’s not sure how the fentanyl got on his shirt. After he passed out, he woke up at the hospital.

“They explained to me that I overdosed, which was a shock to me,” said Ofc. Green.

Columbus Ofc. Todd Waugh said local police encounter fentanyl almost on a daily basis. He said all CPD officers will be required to watch the training video filmed today with Ofc. Green.

“Hearing from a fellow officer, talking about their experience, I think it makes it more real,” said Ofc. Waugh. “It drives the danger home.”

Ofc. Green talked about protocols already in place, where police protect themselves with gloves and masks when handling evidence. He said from now on, they don’t search vehicles alone.

“Check each other over. It sounds really minor. It should be common sense, but we never used to do that kind of thing,” he said.

Ofc. Green said the two men they arrested were initially charged with a felony for tampering with evidence. Now, after he accidentally overdosed, they will also be charged with felonious assault.