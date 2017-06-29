One person dead, one other injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a fatal shooting early Thursday morning.

Police originally responded to the corner of E Main Street and S James Road just before 2:00 am.

Police say they located a victim who was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police and medics then located a second victim on the 600 block of S James Road. Police say the second victim was pronounced dead at the scene just after 3:00 am.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police say S James Road is closed northbound from E Main Street and southbound from Bexley Park Road.