One person dead, one other injured in east Columbus shooting

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a fatal shooting early Thursday morning.

Police originally responded to the corner of E Main Street and S James Road just before 2:00 am.

Police say they located a victim who was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police and medics then located a second victim on the 600 block of S James Road. Police say the second victim was pronounced dead at the scene just after 3:00 am.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police say S James Road is closed northbound from E Main Street and southbound from Bexley Park Road.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s