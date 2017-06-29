Police urge parents to register children’s information at BOOM! in case they get lost

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Red White & BOOM! is only 3 days away, an NBC4 sponsored event. Security will be in place as Columbus police held a press conference on Thursday to go over security details. One area police are emphasizing on is to make sure no children get lost in the big crowds.

Half a million people will fill the streets in downtown Columbus on Monday. Bright yellow wristbands have the potential to save children’s lives.

Sergeant Denise Reffitt is the supervisor of missing person unit for Columbus police, and asks parents to register their children.

Kids who are registered with CPD get yellow ID bands that police say are easily seen throughout the day and when it gets dark out.

“We needed a way to identify the children,” Sgt. Reffitt said. “Every year the amount of children increased we tried to figure out an efficient way to identify to be able to reunite them with their families.”

There are 5 missing persons booths. Police advise you to check your child in immediately when you arrive to Red White & BOOM!

The main booth is at Broad and Front Street. Another is at Long Street just east of Neil Avenue. A third booth sits at Marconi Boulevard, west near the arena area. The fourth booth is located at 200 Civic Center Drive and one at Washington and Rich.

“When you get to the booth we will have you take a picture of your child and how they look right then,” Reffitt said.

The booths are open from 3pm to 11:30pm. If any children can’t find their parents police will stay later until they are found.

There will be a strong police presence on Monday. Police in uniform and plain clothes, on foot, bicycle and horseback.

If you see anything suspicious you’re being asked to notify an officer immediately. Also, if bringing backpacks or coolers, clearly label them with your name and telephone number so if lost they can easily be replaced.

More than 48,000 pounds of fireworks will be used on Monday. Police say to have a plan in place before coming to Red White & BOOM! to stay more organized and safe.