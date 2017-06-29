Rescue dogs helping vets with PTSD

By Published:

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA (NBC News) — A new program in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley is helping to pair dogs who need a home with veterans who need a friend.

Lynda Cole just opened a new training facility for a program called Dog T.A.G.S. (Train, Assist, Guide and Serve), which matches rescue dogs with veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

Service dogs can help with simple tasks and serve as a watchful eye. They are also comfort vets who suffer from night terrors or flashbacks, or who feel anxious in crowds.

“They’re your best friend, someone you can always count on,” said Cole. “They’re always there for you.”

At the center, rescue dogs and their owners learn drills and practice being in public places, like a crowded airport or shopping mall. The dog’s job is to be a constant comforting presence for the combat veteran. For most, the program is free through the help of local non-profits raising money and is always looking for new candidates.

“If you have a brother, if you have an uncle or cousin who suffers from combat PTSD, now there’s help in the Lehigh Valley,” said Les Houck of Operation Lost & Found.

Interested veterans are encouraged to give the center a call, find a dog and start training.

“It’s so rewarding. You’ve helped. You’ve taken these guys from a point where they couldn’t handle a task to a point where they can,” said Cole. “There is no words to describe it. It’s awesome.”

Photo Credit: NBC10

Related Posts

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s