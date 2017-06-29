Staffing issues leave small fire department out of service

ST. ALBANS TWP., OH (WCMH) — For 57 hours out of a 71-hour period, the perfect storm put the St. Albans Township Fire Department in Licking County out of service this past weekend.

“Last week I happened to be out of town, and the assistant chief decided to resign and it kind of put us behind the eight ball,” said the St. Albans Township Fire Chief Steve Scovell.

He said the department operates with part-time workers. Many work full-time at other departments which are their main priority. When both of the schedules conflict with one another this fire department is left short.

“When that happens it leaves a hole in our staffing here,” said chief Scovell. “Not being in a position where we can mandate staff, often times we end up understaffed.”

Their solution when short staffed was to immediately put the station out of service.

That allowed other area fire departments to make the runs for them with very minimal delays to their residents.