Buckeye Lake cancels BLASST for second year in a row

BUCKEYE LAKE, OH (WCMH) — For the second consecutive year, the Buckeye Lake Area Star Spangled Tradition (BLASST) is cancelled.

The decision to halt this year’s display was made by the BLASST committee, with input from Licking County Emergency Management and ten other public safety agencies.

A statement released by the Licking County EMA reads in part: “It was decided by the agencies that the significant challenges due to the ongoing construction would severely influence the ability for public safety to ensure the safety of the event and the opportunity for local businesses and tourists to enjoy the holiday weekend.”

Longtime residents of Buckeye Lake said the annual event draws thousands to the area, and the decision to cancel it is naturally a disappointment.

“We’ve watched the fireworks every year,” said Judy Rogers. “It’s sad. It’s very sad.”

Patty McLoughlin, a BLASST committee member, is also frustrated that the fireworks show is cancelled.

“It was disappointing to hear that, but I understand the decision that was made,” she said. “We have limited parking at the boat ramps. The [construction] fence being up really limits the walking traffic here on the dam. People wouldn’t have anywhere to park.”

As construction on the new dam continues, both McLoughlin and Rogers are hopeful the show will resume next year.

“We’ve got two years behind us, so I look forward to the future and that it’s going to get better, the fence is going to come down and we’ll have the lake back,” said McLoughlin.