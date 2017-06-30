Burt’s Bees Baby recalls onesie for possible choking hazard

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — Concerns snaps could detach from a baby onesie and become a choking hazard prompted Burt’s Bees Baby to issue a recall for it’s pink butterfly coverall and hat set.

There have been no reports of any injuries but the company says it is issuing the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

In this particular outfit, an extra layer of fabric with a ruffle may be preventing the snap from connecting properly.

If you purchased the outfit, quit using it and head over to Burt’s Bees where they’ll collect your information, send  you an envelope to return the clothing and send you a $20 gift card to choose a new item.

For more information, customers within the United States may call Burt’s Bees Baby toll-free at 1-877-907-7511 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

