Crews find time capsule while removing Missouri confederate memorial

ST. LOUIS, MO (WCMH) — Crews removing a confederate memorial in Missouri found a time capsule inside the monument.

“As we were jackhammering around, we vibrated it. It popped loose,” Mark Trout, director of the Missouri Civil War Museum, told KTVI.

The capsule was found after more than 102 years of being inside the memorial.

“It was like Indiana Jones. Lifted it up and there was the box,” said Trout.

According to archives, the capsule contains documents from the Daughters of the Confederacy, which formerly owned the monument.

“We know the last thing put in the box was a magazine place in there by one of the soldiers of General Pickett’s (Confederate) division at Gettysburg; the famous ‘Pickett’s Charge’,” Trout told KTVI.

The time capsule will be privately unsealed in the coming days, according to Trout.

