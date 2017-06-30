Despite changes, travel ban makes some feel unwelcome

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While this version of the travel ban hopes to eliminate some of the confusion at the airports, some in the Muslim community feel the damage is already done.

The scaled-back version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban is now in effect.

Some Muslims, like Sumaya Hamadmad, feel any version of this travel ban is not good for them and their families.

“This is sad,” said Hamadmad.

She said since the talks of the travel ban began in January it’s discouraged her dad, who has a valid visa, from making his annual trip to visit her.

“He has been coming to the states for the last 10 years,” said Hamadmad. “This is the first year he did not come. When I asked him why he said, ‘I don’t feel welcomed anymore.'”

Hamadmad says she also doesn’t understand how they decided the personal relationship exemptions.

The Supreme Court exempted travelers who could prove a “bona fide relationship” with a U.S. person.

The State Department said those personal relationships would include parents, spouses, children, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, siblings or fiancés already in the United States.

It does not include other relationships such as grandparents, grandchildren, aunts and uncles.

“It actually doesn’t make sense like it’s illogical. How is my mother-in-law closer to me than my grandmother for example? Why can’t my grandfather come to my wedding or my graduation party just things like that? If I pass away my dad cannot come to see his grandkids? so it just doesn’t make sense. ”

The justices on Monday ruled 7-2 to allow this temporary travel ban.