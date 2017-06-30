Florida deputy fired after joking on social media about shooting someone

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County Deputy was terminated on Thursday after posting a comment about shooting someone in a joking manner on social media.

In a Snapchat post, Deputy Austen Callus, 23, wrote, “Nothing like almost shooting someone to set your mind right lol. God I gate people with knives”

The Sheriff’s department received a complaint about his post on Tuesday. Callus was placed on leave Wednesday and fired Thursday for misconduct.

Callus admitted to placing the photograph and statement on SnapChat on Sunday.

“As a result of Callus’ inappropriate comments and out of concern for the safety of others, he was placed on administrative leave,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s office officials said Callus was hired on Nov. 28, 2016. He was assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau in May 27, working North District.

Callus was still on probationary status at the time of his termination.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s