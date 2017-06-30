For the first time in 28 years, Sony is making vinyl records again

By Published:

NEW YORK (WCMH) — The old saying goes, “What is old is new again,” and Sony is proving that point after it announced it was making vinyl records again after a 28 year break.

According to CNN, the legendary record label will start pressing vinyl records again for the first time in nearly three decades.

Sony stopped making records in 1989 when compact discs became the rage for albums.

But now, many music fans, both young and old, are once again “spinning the black circle.”

Consulting firm Deloitte says vinyl sales have enjoyed double-digit growth for seven straight years.

Sales could reach $900 million in 2017.

