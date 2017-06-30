Four young children found in home with mother’s body

DETROIT (WCMH) – Four young children were found inside a home Thursday where the body of their mother was discovered.

It happened on Braile Street in Detroit, WDIV reported. Neighbors called 911 after seeing the kids running around outside unattended.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Ladiamond Meyers.

The children are eight months old, three years old, four years old and five years old. Meyers’ sister, Sheila, told WJBK that Ladiamond was five months pregnant.

According to police, Meyers was found nude and had been stabbed multiple times.

Detroit poilice said Meyers’ boyfriend disappeared after she was killed, but they have not named him a suspect.