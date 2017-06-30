If you purchased electronics from 2000 to 2011, you could be owed money

(WCMH) – If you purchased products containing lithium-ion batteries between 2000 and 2011, you could be eligible for money from a class action lawsuit.
Three manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries settled a lawsuit claiming they fixed the price of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells. The alleged price fixing means customers may have paid more for products than they should have.
Product categories include:
- Laptop PCs, Notebooks, Netbook computers
- Mobile phones, smart phones, tablets, digital audition player, cameras
- Camcorders
- Cordless power tools
- Replacement batteries for any of these products
If you purchased any of these products between January 1, 2000 and May 31, 2011 while a resident of the United States, you are eligible for compensation.
The amount of the payment will depend on how many people register claims.