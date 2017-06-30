Insurer to drop out of Ohio health care exchange in 2018

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This March 1, 2014 file photo shows part of the website for HealthCare.gov, photographed in Washington.(AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) — A Dayton-based insurance company says it will drop out of Ohio’s health care exchange for 2018.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Premier Health Plan’s announcement Thursday leaves 20 Ohio counties with no health insurer on the state exchange next year. Premier’s decision affects nine southwest Ohio counties. Anthem announced earlier this month it would not offer insurance on Ohio’s exchange.

Premier’s president says the company can’t plan and price affordable health insurance to sell on the exchange because of “uncertainty in Washington” and related volatility in the marketplace. Exchanges are a component of the Affordable Care Act that congressional Republicans are trying to repeal and replace.

An Ohio Department of Insurance spokesman says the state is trying to find replacement insurers for those counties.

