SACRAMENTO, CA (KCRA) In a split second, a California man’s routine trip home turned into a frantic effort to save a stranger’s life.

After witnessing the shooting of Sacramento County sheriff’s Deputy Alex Ladwig, 38-year-old Herb Hollaway had the option of either hiding or helping.

Ladwig was shot in the face after a suspect took his gun from him during a fight . The suspect, 27-year-old Nicory Marquis Spann, then left the scene.

Hollaway, instead of running away, chose to get off the train and run toward the injured deputy. He steadied the deputy and then took off his shirt and helped Ladwig apply pressure to his face.

“I know the sound of gunfire. So when I heard the first pop, my ears perked up like, ‘Wait a minute, that sounds familiar’. About two seconds later, the second pop. That’s when I started looking out the window. I saw the officer holding his face and I started yelling at the train guard, ‘Open these doors!'” Holloway recalls.

Ladwig is now recovering at the hospital and is expected to survive.