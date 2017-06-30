Nike to start selling shoes through online giant Amazon

Published:
(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike says it’s working on a test program to sell some of its sneakers through e-commerce giant Amazon.

Nike boss Mark Parker says in the early stages only a small selection of shoes, clothing and accessories will be available on the platform. Nike may sell more products on Amazon if the test is successful.

Shoppers can already find Nike products on Amazon, but they are sold by third-party sellers. Nike says the partnership can help it better control its brand’s presentation on the site. Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

Shares of Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike Inc. jumped 6 percent to $56.38 before the stock market opened Friday.

