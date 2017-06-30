One in critical condition after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in east Columbus.

It happened around 2:35pm on the 2900 block of East 12th Avenue.

According to Columbus police, one person was taken to Grant Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

No information about possible suspects was released.

