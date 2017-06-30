WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – The Winfield, West Virginia Police Department says it has arrested one of two burglary suspects after one of them was caught in a surveillance video.

According to Winfield Chief Of Police, Robert L. Eggleton, Jr., a home burglary occurred at Wood Bend Cove, in Winfield.

The video was posted on Facebook at around 5:30pm Thursday. Officers arrested Nora Shamblin, 28, of Cross Lanes on Friday.

Police say that she was the driver of a bright blue Dodge Neon depicted in surveillance footage of the burglary.

Shamblin’s sister, Kelsi Shamblin, 23, of South Charleston, has a warrant filed for her arrest. Police say she’s the woman seen in the video burglarizing the home.

“Obviously, the female suspect now knows she was being recorded on a home security camera, and the video clearly shows who she is,” the police chief told NBC4 sister station WOWK-TV. “We will find her. It would be wise for her to turn herself into police as soon as possible.”