PIKE CO., OH (WCMH) — Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader said Friday that his office will be diligently watching for drug activity over the holiday weekend, and hinted at a number of drug-related arrests recently.

Reader posted an update Monday on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page warning that two dangerous gangs could be coming to Ohio. He said they may be trying to silence people who speak up about criminal activity and distribute potentially lethal heroin.

READ MORE: Sheriff warns of MS-13, heavily laced heroin coming to Pike Co.

The sheriff said Friday that there will be “extended staffing” all weekend and that the Sheriff’s Office has extra Narcan in case the county sees a rash of overdoses.

Reader said he wants citizens to “enjoy the weekend and continue with their plans” and said he is mostly concerned about those with a drug addiction possibly overdosing.

He also said 21 people have been arrested due to an ongoing drug investigation.

“The reality is that gang members are not just now coming into Pike County, several “Konvicted Family” gang members have been here since they were released from prison,” he wrote. “We have identified ties with them and other gangs including MS-13 in our recent drug investigation that caused search warrants to be served all across the county.”