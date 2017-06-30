Police officer adopts child he helped save from severe child abuse

POTEAU, OH (WCMH) – An Oklahoma police officer went above the call of duty, adopting a young boy who he helped save from a child abuse situation.

Patrolman Jody Thompson met his son under extreme circumstances in 2015, KFSM reported.

His son, 10-year-old John Thompson was bound and put in a barrel by his biological parents, investigators said.

John Thompson broke free, and Officer Thompson took him to the hospital and waited by his side in the ICU.

Officer Thompson and his wife adopted John, who now has the same last name as the officer who saved him.

John said his dad is the reason he’s here right now.

John’s biological mother gave birth to a baby girl while in jail. The Thompson family is also taking care of her.