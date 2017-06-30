Police officer adopts child he helped save from severe child abuse

By Published:

POTEAU, OH (WCMH) – An Oklahoma police officer went above the call of duty, adopting a young boy who he helped save from a child abuse situation.

Patrolman Jody Thompson met his son under extreme circumstances in 2015, KFSM reported.

His son, 10-year-old John Thompson was bound and put in a barrel by his biological parents, investigators said.

John Thompson broke free, and Officer Thompson took him to the hospital and waited by his side in the ICU.

Officer Thompson and his wife adopted John, who now has the same last name as the officer who saved him.

John said his dad is the reason he’s here right now.

John’s biological mother gave birth to a baby girl while in jail. The Thompson family is also taking care of her.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s