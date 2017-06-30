Suspect wanted in connection with Louisville purse thefts arrested after lengthy chase

LOUISVILLE (WCMH) — Police are investigating a dramatic police chase that went through two states and three Indiana counties.

They say Robert Ellis led officers on a chase from Louisville through Floyd, Indiana, and Clark counties in Indiana.

Ellis was wanted in connection with a string of purse thefts in Louisville, including at least one Thursday. The chase finally came to an end in a cornfield in Clark County.

Once Ellis is pulled from his car, officers swarm him.

A Louisville Metro police department officer and an Indiana state trooper can be seen hitting the man.

“It made it for a very extreme and a very tense situation,” said Sgt. Jerry Goodin with the Indiana State Police. “Obviously we discussed several times whether we should end the pursuit or not end the pursuit. But knowing that it was a felon in the vehicle we felt like that person needed to put apprehended.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the situation to see if proper procedures and protocols were followed.

After the chase, police say they found at least a dozen purses in the suspect’s vehicle.