Suspect wanted in connection with Louisville purse thefts arrested after lengthy chase

VIDEO: Suspect wanted in connection with purse thefts arrested after lengthy chase Published:

LOUISVILLE (WCMH) — Police are investigating a dramatic police chase that went through two states and three Indiana counties.

They say Robert Ellis led officers on a chase from Louisville through Floyd, Indiana, and Clark counties in Indiana.

Ellis was wanted in connection with a string of purse thefts in Louisville, including at least one Thursday. The chase finally came to an end in a cornfield in Clark County.

Once Ellis is pulled from his car, officers swarm him.

A Louisville Metro police department officer and an Indiana state trooper can be seen hitting the man.

“It made it for a very extreme and a very tense situation,” said Sgt. Jerry Goodin with the Indiana State Police. “Obviously we discussed several times whether we should end the pursuit or not end the pursuit. But knowing that it was a felon in the vehicle we felt like that person needed to put apprehended.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the situation to see if proper procedures and protocols were followed.

After the chase, police say they found at least a dozen purses in the suspect’s vehicle.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s