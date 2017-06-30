MELISSA, TX (WCMH) — After seeing news coverage of a child dying in a hot car, 11-year-old Bishop Curry invented a device that can help save lives by alerting parents when they’ve left their child behind in a car, NBC News reports.

“There was like a car death and then like a month later there was another one, and then the third one it kind of popped into my head,” Curry told the Anna-Melissa Tribune. “I made a clay prototype and the invention’s name is Oasis.”

His idea is to create a car seat or cover that will automatically detect when a child has been left in a hot vehicle. The invention quickly notifies the parents while technology works to keep the child cool until he or she is rescued.

The technology could even possibly hook up with the vehicle’s computer, starting the vehicle’s air conditioning if the child is left behind.

Curry is now trying to raise money to make his idea a reality.

“Twenty thousand dollars will get us a formal patent and then it will also take us into the prototype production,” his father told the paper. “The cool thing about Bishop’s thinking is none of this technology is new. We have things to alert our phone, we have ways to provide either cooling through a fan or through an air condition system. We have ways to detect weight. So none of it is new, so we feel like the way he’s thinking and combining all these technologies will get to production faster than if it’s something that is just a brand new type of technology.”

If you’d like to donate to the cause to end hot car deaths, just head to his official GoFundMe page by clicking/tapping here.