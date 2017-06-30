Tim Hortons releases poutine donut tocelebrate Canada Day

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Tim Hortons is celebrating Canada Day by releasing a limited edition poutine donut.

On Saturday, July 1, Canada celebrates the 150th anniversary of the enactment of the Constitution Act, uniting three different British colonies into the Dominion of Canada.

On Saturday, at select Tim Hortons restaurants across the United States, a special poutine donut will be offered.

For $1.49, you can order a honey dip donut topped with potato wedges, gravy and cheese curds. A Maple Bacon Iced Capp will and Maple Timbits will also be offered.

“At Tim Hortons® restaurants, we’re proud of our Canadian heritage and we want to share a piece of that in the United States,” said Felipe Athayde, EVP of Tim Hortons US. “Our new Canadian inspired treats are a great way for Americans to get in on the 150th celebration of their friendly neighbor next door.”

The only Columbus location offering the poutine donut is located outside Nationwide Arena at 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

